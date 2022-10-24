Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of HA stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $821.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.84. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.