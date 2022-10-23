Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

