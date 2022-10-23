Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 82,878 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

