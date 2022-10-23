Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

