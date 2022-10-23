Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 94,424 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $188,233,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

