Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.
NEM opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
