The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $228.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

