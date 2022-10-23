Xponance Inc. Buys 1,603 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $77.75 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.