Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 24.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.36. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.