Bank of The West Sells 2,683 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.36. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

