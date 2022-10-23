Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 19,939 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

