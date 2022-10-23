Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

