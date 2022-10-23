Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.65. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

