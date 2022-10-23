Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,857 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

