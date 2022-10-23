The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,642 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

