Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,830.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $275.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average of $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.