Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 542 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $136,901,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 481,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,320,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $227.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.07.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

