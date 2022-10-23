DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 334.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

