ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,520 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 309,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

