Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.36 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.