Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $80.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.