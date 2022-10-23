Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $600,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

