Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

