Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

