Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 107.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.