Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.33. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

