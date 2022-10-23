Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,338,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,788,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.4 %

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.