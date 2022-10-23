Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

