Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 190.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $227.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

