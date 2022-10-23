Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

