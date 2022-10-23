Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.64 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $130.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

