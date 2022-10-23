Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.