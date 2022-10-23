Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
