Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

