Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.82 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Etsy worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 170.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 92.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

