Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.41 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.