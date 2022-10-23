Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
NYSE:KNX opened at $47.41 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.