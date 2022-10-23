Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $958,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $112.59 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

