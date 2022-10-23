Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

