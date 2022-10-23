Nepsis Inc. Purchases 25,941 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

V opened at $190.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.36. The company has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.