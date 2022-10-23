Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

