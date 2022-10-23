Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

