Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $31,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.