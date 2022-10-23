C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $652.38 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Visa comprises 8.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $652,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.36. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.