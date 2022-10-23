Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,915 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $77.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

