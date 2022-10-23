Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 191,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

