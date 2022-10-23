Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.