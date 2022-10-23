Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

