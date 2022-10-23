Jennison Associates LLC Sells 60,406 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after buying an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.