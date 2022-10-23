Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

