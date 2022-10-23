Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 406,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

